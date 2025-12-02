Homes England awards multimillion-pound grant to TfL to transform two brownfield sites

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Homes England has awarded a £23m infrastructure grant to Transport for London (TfL) to help fund transport links to two new developments in Thamesmead, south-east London.
The bus transit grant forms part of the wider Docklands Light Railway (DLR) extension, which paves the way for 25,000 to 30,000 new homes on two major brownfield sites at Thamesmead Waterfront and Beckton Riverside.
The cash will fund a new bus link to connect the new housing and enhance existing bus corridors that link Thamesmead with Abbey Wood and Woolwich stations on the Elizabeth Line.
The work will be delivered ahead of the broader DLR extension, as backed by the government in the Autumn Budget 2025, and will be supported by expertise and resources from Homes England.
Housing secretary Steve Reed said: “The DLR extension to Thamesmead is a perfect example of how this government is making the economy grow faster.
“Better public transport links open up land for thousands of new homes, creating good jobs and connecting people to the opportunities just a short journey away in the heart of the capital.
“We’re not just building 1.5 million homes, but ensuring communities like Thamesmead are finally receiving the investment and infrastructure they’ve been promised for decades.”
The two new communities span around 145 hectares of brownfield land across the two London boroughs of Newham and Greenwich.
This work has been part of a collaboration led by TfL, alongside the Greater London Authority, London Borough of Newham, Royal Borough of Greenwich, developers, landowners, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and the Department for Transport.
Alex Williams, chief customer and strategy officer at the TfL, said: “This funding marks an important step towards delivering better transport connections for Thamesmead and Beckton Riverside.
“By improving bus links now and progressing plans for the DLR extension, we’re helping unlock thousands of new homes and creating sustainable communities with the transport infrastructure they need to thrive.”
In an interview with Inside Housing, affordable housing director Shahi Islam explained what Homes England is looking for from housing providers bidding for grant money under the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme after the long-awaited prospectus was published this month.
On the TfL infrastructure funding, Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, said: “This collaboration is just one example of how local and national organisations are working together, combining expertise and resources, to create communities with the homes and infrastructure that people need to thrive and grow.
“We are proud to work with local leaders, mayors and partners across the country to help everybody have a safe, secure place to call home within sustainable, flourishing communities.”
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