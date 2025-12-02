Homes England awards multimillion-pound grant to TfL to transform two brownfield sites

The bus transit grant forms part of the wider Docklands Light Railway (DLR) extension, which paves the way for 25,000 to 30,000 new homes on two major brownfield sites at Thamesmead Waterfront and Beckton Riverside.

The cash will fund a new bus link to connect the new housing and enhance existing bus corridors that link Thamesmead with Abbey Wood and Woolwich stations on the Elizabeth Line.

The work will be delivered ahead of the broader DLR extension, as backed by the government in the Autumn Budget 2025, and will be supported by expertise and resources from Homes England.