Homes England-backed £200m regeneration JV to run for extra 10 years

The three entities have committed to the English Cities Fund (ECF) for an extra 10 years to December 2036, Homes England said today.

The agency said the commitment will mean an extra 6,600 homes can be built.

“There’s no new money, but the partnership will continue to reinvest its capital to support future projects,” a Homes England spokesperson told Inside Housing.

The ECF was launched in 2001 under Tony Blair’s government and is chaired by Sir Michael Lyons, former chair of the BBC Trust.