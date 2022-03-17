Homes England-backed £200m regeneration JV to run for extra 10 years

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Homes England, Legal & General and developer Muse have extended a long-running £200m joint venture aimed at delivering urban regeneration schemes, but there will be no new money put forward.
The three entities have committed to the English Cities Fund (ECF) for an extra 10 years to December 2036, Homes England said today.
The agency said the commitment will mean an extra 6,600 homes can be built.
“There’s no new money, but the partnership will continue to reinvest its capital to support future projects,” a Homes England spokesperson told Inside Housing.
The ECF was launched in 2001 under Tony Blair’s government and is chaired by Sir Michael Lyons, former chair of the BBC Trust.
Since its inception it has started 2,270 homes, of which 1,801 have been completed, according to Homes England. A further 1,800 starts are expected by 2026, the agency said. It has also delivered around one million square feet of commercial, retail and leisure space.
The JV initially launched with £100m funding, with an extra £100m being injected in 2018.
According to Homes England, the ECF “works in partnership with councils, landowners and key community stakeholders to transform forgotten places into thriving, mixed-use communities, and unlock further private investment”.
Current schemes include a £2.5bn, 240-acre development that ECF has secured with Salford City Council and the University of Salford. It is expected to deliver around 3,000 homes, plus offices, shops and leisure facilities.
ECF is also working on the regeneration of St Helens in Lancashire.
Both Salford and St Helens are “key” targets for the government’s so-called levelling-up agenda.
Housing minister Stuart Andrew said: “Through the English Cities Fund, the public and private sectors are working hand in hand to create high-quality new homes and jobs in areas that need them most. I welcome the extension of the fund as we continue our work across government to spread prosperity and opportunity.
Sir Michael said: “Our ability to work at pace but with focus on long-term impact makes us an outstanding partner for ambitious communities.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories