Homes England, Barratt and Lloyds launch ‘master developer’

Homes England, Barratt and Lloyds Banking Group have launched a joint venture to create a “master developer” with the aim of delivering thousands of homes #UKhousing

The partnership, which is hoped to be long term, has been initially backed by combined equity funding of up to £150m provided equally by the partners.

Potential development opportunities will include large brownfield schemes, as well as new garden village-style communities.

MADE Partnership will act as master developer for multiple large-scale, residential-led developments of 1,000 to more than 10,000 homes.

Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “A failure to ensure the development system is working properly has held back the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes over recent years, and this government will work in partnership with all those who are focused on turning things around.

“The landmark new partnership announced today will support our commitment to ramp up housing supply and boost economic growth by developing more large-scale, attractive and sustainable places across the country with the homes, jobs and infrastructure that communities need to thrive.”

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Developments, said the developer is “committed to playing our part in delivering the millions of new homes the country needs” over the next ten to 20 years.

He added: “To help us achieve this goal, we need to deliver more large developments.”