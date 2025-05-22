Homes England boss aims to design Affordable Homes Programme by end of summer

Eamonn Boylan also indicated that the government’s multi-year housebuilding programme would include grant for shared ownership homes, alongside social and affordable rent.

Mr Boylan and Pat Ritchie, the newly appointed chair of Homes England, revealed their plans for the next AHP at a media roundtable at the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds on Wednesday.

The exact amount of funding for Labour’s new AHP will be announced at the government’s Spring Spending Review on 11 June.

“I would aim to have a new scheme designed by the end of the summer at the latest,” Mr Boylan said.

On the design process, he said: “Knowing the quantum [of funding] is important, quite clearly, because that then determines what the range of priorities are.”