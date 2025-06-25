Homes England boss reveals timeline for rent convergence and launch of new AHP

Mr Boylan replied: “Not only will we have access to significantly more resource to support guarantee, equity and loan, we’ll have it on a much more flexible basis because of the way the government’s choosing to fund it.”

This would allow Homes England to move funding from year to year with “much greater ease”, he said.

He continued: “The bank will have delegations which at the moment are not available to the agency. So, any equity deal that I want to do with anybody has to go not only through the [Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government], it has to go to Treasury for approval… That can take a long time.”

The National Housing Bank, therefore, “should be more flexible, it should be greater in scale, and it should be able to operate faster”.

Asked about the tenure of new homes that will be built under the AHP, Mr Boylan said that social rent would be “front and centre”.

However, he said: “What I don’t think will happen is the government will come forward and say, ‘It is that percentage of social housing’. That won’t happen. There will be a need for it to be nuanced appropriately to meet local needs… but there will be strong support for social housing.”