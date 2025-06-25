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Homes England boss reveals timeline for rent convergence and launch of new AHP

News25.06.25by James Riding

The chief executive of Homes England has revealed the timing of a consultation on rent convergence and when the new Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) will open for bidding.

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Housing 2025 panel
From left to right: Journalist Gaby Hinsliff, Shamez Alibhai of Man Group, Eamonn Boylan of Homes England, Bronwen Rapley of Homes for the North and Stephen Teagle of Vistry Group (picture: James Riding)
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LinkedIn IHThe chief executive of Homes England has revealed the timing of a consultation on rent convergence and when the new Affordable Homes Programme will open #UKhousing

On a Housing 2025 conference panel in Manchester, Eamonn Boylan said a consultation on rent convergence “will be starting later this month”, while the new AHP will open for bids by the end of the calendar year.

Rent convergence had been a key policy demand from large housing associations ahead of the Spending Review. The mechanism allows housing associations to gradually raise rents that are below the earnings-linked social rent formula, so people pay a similar rent for similar properties.

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The head of the government’s housing and regeneration agency praised June’s “remarkable” Spending Review settlement, which allocated £39bn to a new AHP over a 10-year delivery period.

“We are looking forward very much to getting the new programme underway. We’re hoping to get the prospectus out to the marketplace in autumn, hopefully September time, and get bidding open and engagement up and running by the end of the calendar year,” he said.

Alongside the Spending Review, the government also announced that it would launch a National Housing Bank. This will be a publicly owned subsidiary of Homes England and will receive £16bn in cash to crowd in private investment and deliver 500,000 new homes.

Inside Housing asked Mr Boylan what new powers Homes England will have under the National Housing Bank that it did not have before.

Mr Boylan replied: “Not only will we have access to significantly more resource to support guarantee, equity and loan, we’ll have it on a much more flexible basis because of the way the government’s choosing to fund it.”

This would allow Homes England to move funding from year to year with “much greater ease”, he said.

He continued: “The bank will have delegations which at the moment are not available to the agency. So, any equity deal that I want to do with anybody has to go not only through the [Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government], it has to go to Treasury for approval… That can take a long time.”

The National Housing Bank, therefore, “should be more flexible, it should be greater in scale, and it should be able to operate faster”.

Asked about the tenure of new homes that will be built under the AHP, Mr Boylan said that social rent would be “front and centre”.

However, he said: “What I don’t think will happen is the government will come forward and say, ‘It is that percentage of social housing’. That won’t happen. There will be a need for it to be nuanced appropriately to meet local needs… but there will be strong support for social housing.”

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