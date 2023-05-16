Speaking to Inside Housing, Peter Denton pledged to support housing associations looking to involve themselves “in the new workspace, the new last mile logistics, the new park”.

The strategic plan, to be announced today at the UKREiiF conference in Leeds, said that Homes England will “go beyond” housing work to fully support the government’s levelling up agenda.

Mr Denton said that the plan, signed off by housing secretary Michael Gove, reflected Mr Gove’s aims around sustainability, quality, placemaking and the need for more affordable housing.

In its past, he observed, at different times, the public body has been a regeneration agency and a housing agency. “Now there’s a clear mandate for both,” he said.

Housing providers have recently been lobbying for more direct government investment in regeneration schemes.

Currently, government grant is not available for regenerating or replacing ageing stock, with affordable housing funds limited to new build projects.