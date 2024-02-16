Homes England could get powers in London as government intervenes

As part of the plans, statutory restrictions on Homes England working in the capital will be removed, Inside Housing understands.

London mayor Sadiq Khan currently oversees housing delivery in the city, including the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), although the Greater London Authority (GLA) has delegated some responsibilities to Homes England.

At present, Homes England can only carry out functions in Greater London on behalf of the mayor.

However, it is understood that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) now wants the housing agency to have a “broader role” in delivering the government’s housing and regeneration “ambitions” in the capital.