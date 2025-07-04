Homes England data reveals annual social rent starts up 43% but zero First Homes completed

These 5,680 social homes made up part of a total of 30,087 affordable housing starts – an increase of 0.6% on the previous year – and represent 79% of all development starts.

For the rest of the affordable homes started, the tenure of 18,942 are yet to be confirmed.

Intermediate affordable housing schemes, including shared ownership and Rent to Buy, made up 2,800, a decrease of 27%. Affordable rent fell 18% with 2,665.

A total of 96% were delivered by the previous Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021 to 2026, with 2% delivered by the Home Building Fund (HBF), and the rest under the Single Land Programme (SLP).