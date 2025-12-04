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Homes England has signed a key deal with the mayor of the East Midlands which could lead to up to 100,000 homes being built in the region over the next decade.
The East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) has become the government housing and regeneration agency’s tenth strategic partner, after mayor Claire Ward signed a partnership agreement this week.
The deal signals a long-term commitment from Homes England to support Ms Ward’s ambition to build 100,000 homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
Homes England uses strategic partnerships to work closely with combined authorities in England to attract more investment and speed up the building of new housing projects in the region.
EMCCA said it already has a “strong working relationship” with Homes England through delivering key projects like the regeneration of Broad Marsh in Nottingham and the development of Infinity Garden Village in Derbyshire.
The Broad Marsh redevelopment recently saw the opening of a new library, with the next phases to include 1,000 homes, shops and offices on the site of the former Broadmarsh shopping centre in Nottingham’s city centre.
Ms Ward said: “This new partnership marks an important moment for the East Midlands. By working hand in hand with Homes England, we are ensuring that our ambition to deliver 100,000 new homes is based on a solid foundation.”
She added: “Building these homes is one of the most important ways that our investments will benefit local people. It is how we will deliver inclusive growth, which is at the heart of my mission as mayor.
“That means building more homes and creating stronger, more connected communities with the jobs, infrastructure and regeneration our local people deserve.
“Our partnership with Homes England is a long-term investment in our future. Together, we are building an East Midlands that is vibrant, fair and forward-looking – a place we can all be proud to call home.”
Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, added: “Our 10th strategic place partnership represents a significant milestone in the way we work with mayoral strategic authorities across England.
“By formalising our partnership with EMCCA, we are creating a powerful framework that will unlock the region’s potential for sustainable growth.
“Projects like Broad Marsh demonstrate what is possible when local knowledge meets national resources, and this [partnership] will enable us to replicate that success across the East Midlands, delivering the homes and regeneration that the community deserves.”
Earlier this week, Homes England awarded a £23m infrastructure grant to Transport for London to help fund transport links to two new developments in Thamesmead, south-east London.
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