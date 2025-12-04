She added: “Building these homes is one of the most important ways that our investments will benefit local people. It is how we will deliver inclusive growth, which is at the heart of my mission as mayor.

“That means building more homes and creating stronger, more connected communities with the jobs, infrastructure and regeneration our local people deserve.

“Our partnership with Homes England is a long-term investment in our future. Together, we are building an East Midlands that is vibrant, fair and forward-looking – a place we can all be proud to call home.”

Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, added: “Our 10th strategic place partnership represents a significant milestone in the way we work with mayoral strategic authorities across England.

“By formalising our partnership with EMCCA, we are creating a powerful framework that will unlock the region’s potential for sustainable growth.

“Projects like Broad Marsh demonstrate what is possible when local knowledge meets national resources, and this [partnership] will enable us to replicate that success across the East Midlands, delivering the homes and regeneration that the community deserves.”

Earlier this week, Homes England awarded a £23m infrastructure grant to Transport for London to help fund transport links to two new developments in Thamesmead, south-east London.