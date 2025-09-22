Homes England director joins board of mayoral development corporation

Mr Islam, who currently oversees the government agency’s £9.2bn Affordable Homes Programme after taking on the role last year, is one of five senior figures in the sector appointed to the regeneration group’s board by Sadiq Khan today (22 September).

Other appointees are Alexander Jan, chief economic advisor to the London Property Alliance, Alison Dowsett, former managing director of policy and planning at Berkeley Group, Eleanor Young, director at Blackstock, and Sarah McCready, director of social infrastructure and communications at Barking Riverside Limited.

Ms Young has also joined the corporation’s planning committee alongside Hannah David, director of Planning Futures, with William Hill set to stay as its chair.