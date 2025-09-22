Homes England director joins board of mayoral development corporation

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Shahi Islam, the director of Affordable Housing at Homes England, has joined the board of the Mayor of London’s Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).
Mr Islam, who currently oversees the government agency’s £9.2bn Affordable Homes Programme after taking on the role last year, is one of five senior figures in the sector appointed to the regeneration group’s board by Sadiq Khan today (22 September).
Other appointees are Alexander Jan, chief economic advisor to the London Property Alliance, Alison Dowsett, former managing director of policy and planning at Berkeley Group, Eleanor Young, director at Blackstock, and Sarah McCready, director of social infrastructure and communications at Barking Riverside Limited.
Ms Young has also joined the corporation’s planning committee alongside Hannah David, director of Planning Futures, with William Hill set to stay as its chair.
It comes as work ramps up on the corporation’s £10bn scheme to build 8,000 new homes on 70 acres of brownfield land by the proposed Old Oak Common HS2 station, between Harlesden and North Acton.
Plans state the development will include affordable and diverse housing options though no indicative tenure breakdown has been given yet.
The group will start seeking a private sector partner to deliver on the project later this year, after making a compulsory purchase order to buy up the last remaining privately owned sites on the land.
OPDC is also planning to review its strategic planning framework for the wider 655-hectare brownfield site spanning land in Ealing, Brent and Hammersmith and Fulham, and will launch a consultation in autumn next year.
Karen Buck, chair of OPDC, said: “I am delighted to welcome six such talented and knowledgeable individuals to bring their considerable expertise to our Board and Planning Committee.
“OPDC’s vision for Old Oak will create a revitalised and inclusive urban district in the heart of west London, and they join the organisation at an exciting time, with plans progressing at pace.
“I also wish to express my gratitude to the board members who are stepping down from their roles following completion of their terms for the excellent service they have provided in navigating us to this important juncture.”
Matthew Carpen, incoming chief executive of OPDC, added: “Our new Board and Planning Committee appointments further strengthen OPDC’s already experienced and diverse leadership, bringing particular expertise in economic development, affordable housing delivery, strategic planning, major project delivery and engagement and social value.”
Earlier this year, Ms Buck joined the corporation as its new chair and the group also chose a new delivery partner for its new district heat network.
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