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Homes England director joins North East landlord

News13.01.26by Stephen Delahunty

Homes England’s assistant director for the North will take on a new role at a Teesside-based housing association.

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Marie Kiddell joins the housing association following a long career in public sector development, including more than 14 years at Homes England
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LinkedIn IHHomes England’s assistant director for the North will take on a new role at a Teesside-based housing association #UKhousing

Marie Kiddell will join Thirteen Housing Group as its new development and partnerships director, after leaving her position with the government’s housing and regeneration agency.

As a qualified town planner, Ms Kiddell has had a long career in public sector development. This experience includes time at Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, Sport England and the regional development agency One North East.

She will lead Thirteen’s development and regeneration strategy, including land acquisitions, housing-led regeneration and the association’s delivery of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

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The new development and partnerships boss will also be working with key partners to ensure Thirteen develops homes that meet the needs of its current and future customers.

Sharon Thomas, Thirteen’s chief investment and property officer, said: “Marie brings a wealth of experience and is very well-known across the sector, having built a vast network of contacts during her 14 plus years at Homes England.

“She joins us at a time when we’re delivering record numbers of new homes and getting ready to bid for funding from the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

“I’m delighted to welcome Marie to the team and I know she’s excited to be leading our development, regeneration partnerships activity.”

Her appointment comes after Thirteen announced at the end of last year that Serena Heathcote, director of customer experience at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, will join as its new chief customer officer in February.

In October last year, Thirteen reported an 18% rise in annual surplus, but saw its operating margin slip after “high demand” for its repairs service.

The 36,000-home landlord recorded a post-tax surplus of £34.1m in the year to the end of March 2025, compared to £29m the year before.

The group’s bottom line was boosted by turnover increasing by 11% to £230.4m, due to rent increases and taking on new homes.

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