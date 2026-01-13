Homes England director joins North East landlord

Marie Kiddell will join Thirteen Housing Group as its new development and partnerships director, after leaving her position with the government’s housing and regeneration agency.

As a qualified town planner, Ms Kiddell has had a long career in public sector development. This experience includes time at Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, Sport England and the regional development agency One North East.

She will lead Thirteen’s development and regeneration strategy, including land acquisitions, housing-led regeneration and the association’s delivery of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.