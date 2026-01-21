Homes England enters 750-home lease agreement at former hospital site

Across the scheme, 35% of the homes will be affordable housing, made up of a mix of tenures to satisfy local need.

Vistry already has planning permission to build on the site, and recently secured further planning permission for the conversion of the infirmary.

The development will see the demolition of most of the existing hospital buildings to provide 698 new homes, and the conversion of the former infirmary building to provide a further 52 one and two-bedroom apartments.

Michael Moore, managing director of Vistry North West Midlands, said: “This major regeneration scheme will transform a challenging brownfield site into 750 high-quality, mixed-tenure homes and new commercial uses.

“We share the government’s ambition to deliver new homes at scale and pace, and by working closely with Homes England and Birmingham City Council we can create a vibrant, sustainable new community that will not only meet the housing needs of the area but will bring both regeneration and valuable investment into the city.

Preparation of the site has already begun, with asbestos removal works starting in December 2025 to ensure a safe demolition.

Following completion of the demolition, construction is expected to commence in the second half of 2026, with the first homes due to complete in early 2027.

Mike Goulding, director of development at Homes England, said: “This development marks a new chapter for a historic site, bringing much-needed, high-quality homes – with over a third as affordable housing – to this part of Birmingham.

“We’ve worked closely with the NHS trust, Birmingham City Council and the local community to enable a smooth and safe transition from a working hospital to a site ready for demolition and construction.

“We’re grateful to all our partners for their collaboration and we look forward to working with Vistry to deliver the first homes in this well-connected new community next year.”