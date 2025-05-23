Homes England enters strategic partnership with West of England Combined Authority

The new mayor of the West of England Combined Authority has signed a Strategic Place Partnership with Homes England #UKhousing

The partnership was announced this week at the UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) conference, with Homes England saying it “signals a long-term commitment to deliver locally led goals and unlocks new opportunities for investment and delivery” in the region.

Labour’s Helen Godwin, who became mayor for the city region following elections on 1 May, signed the agreement this week with Eamonn Boylan, Homes England’s chief executive.

A similar agreement was formalised with the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) in February. There are now eight SPPs in total.

Homes England’s statement said the agency and WECA will now work on a shared plan to accelerate growth and push forward existing partnership projects such as Bristol’s Temple Quarter regeneration scheme.

The project, focused on 135 hectares of brownfield land around Temple Meads station and, later, at nearby suburb St Philip’s Marsh, has the potential to deliver around 10,000 new homes in the city.

Masterplanning for the second part of the regeneration, which in total has attracted £95m of government backing, is expected to be completed later in 2025.