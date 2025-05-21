Homes England estimates 10,000 Section 106 homes are stalled

Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, also spoke on the panel about the challenges of the building safety regulatory regime.

“I’ve had sites that have taken a long time to get to the point at which we can put a spade in the ground, because we’ve been waiting for the necessary approvals, and I still have some that are stuck,” she said.

“I don’t think we’re unique in that respect. We’ve got a regulatory system that’s in its infancy and finding its feet. I live in hope that we will get to a point where these approvals are given much more quickly as we go forward.

“But the consequence of that has been that things that we would have anticipated happening this year have been pushed into next year,” she explained.

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, also spoke in the opening keynote session and said she knew the target to build 1.5 million homes was “stretching”, but that she “won’t shy away from the challenge”.

“We know that there is so much more that still needs to be done. We know that there must also be renewed focus on social housebuilding, and I’m committed to resetting the foundations of the sector and to giving the sector stability and confidence to invest in the future.

“I also want to be clear that our vision for housing is about so much more than hitting one target. We must continue building well beyond this parliament,” Ms Rayner said.