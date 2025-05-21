Homes England estimates 10,000 Section 106 homes are stalled

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Delivering Section 106 homes designed to standards housing associations were willing to accept remained a challenge, a senior figure at Homes England has said, as he estimated around 10,000 were stalled.
Ian Workman, chief customer officer at Homes England, said Section 106 delivery was “probably one that I struggle with” in terms of making sure the homes were delivered, “but are delivered in a way that they’re acceptable to housing associations via their 30-year plans”.
“That’s one of the challenges at the moment, in terms of we need housing for the long term, and we need to make sure they’re designed for the long term,” he told delegates on 20 May at the annual UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF).
Asked how many homes he thought were currently stalled, Mr Workman said: “The reality is, we don’t know the true number. I think it’s probably around 10,000. We’ve got to crack it.”
Homes England launched a new database last year aimed at helping developers offload unsold Section 106 homes. In January, it revealed that 140 registered providers and more than 70 local authorities had registered for the service as potential buyers.
“The challenge is, on the one hand, I’ve got builders saying, ‘We’ve got the plots available, they’re on the market for housing associations to buy, but nobody’s coming forward’,” Mr Workman said.
He explained that registered providers often responded by saying the homes were “overpriced” and did not meet some of their standards.
“We’ve got to find a way. I get really frustrated about this, because it’s 10,000 affordable homes that could be there. So how do we unlock that?”
Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, also spoke on the panel about the challenges of the building safety regulatory regime.
“I’ve had sites that have taken a long time to get to the point at which we can put a spade in the ground, because we’ve been waiting for the necessary approvals, and I still have some that are stuck,” she said.
“I don’t think we’re unique in that respect. We’ve got a regulatory system that’s in its infancy and finding its feet. I live in hope that we will get to a point where these approvals are given much more quickly as we go forward.
“But the consequence of that has been that things that we would have anticipated happening this year have been pushed into next year,” she explained.
Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, also spoke in the opening keynote session and said she knew the target to build 1.5 million homes was “stretching”, but that she “won’t shy away from the challenge”.
“We know that there is so much more that still needs to be done. We know that there must also be renewed focus on social housebuilding, and I’m committed to resetting the foundations of the sector and to giving the sector stability and confidence to invest in the future.
“I also want to be clear that our vision for housing is about so much more than hitting one target. We must continue building well beyond this parliament,” Ms Rayner said.
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