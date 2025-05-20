Homes England exceeds three housebuilding targets

Homes England has exceeded three housebuilding targets for 2024-25, according to new provisional figures #UKhousing

It facilitated the start of 37,782 homes, against a target of 33,095 and up 6% on the previous year, and it unlocked land that is capable of delivering 78,986 further homes versus a target of 59,956.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency enabled the completion of more 36,757 homes, against a target of 36,484 and up 14% from 2023-24.

The provisional performance figures are part of Homes England’s annual report, which will be published this summer.

According to the agency, it is on track to ensure “every penny of the 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme is spent”, including recent government top-ups.

Matthew Pennycook, minister for housing and planning, said: “Homes England is playing a crucial role in supporting the government’s Plan for Change to build 1.5 million new homes and deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.

“Last year, I set out ambitious priorities for Homes England and I am pleased that the agency [has] exceeded key housebuilding targets to ramp up the delivery of new homes and place-based regeneration.

“This is alongside backing [small and medium-sized enterprise] house builders and bolstering the government’s wider devolution agenda to unlock much-needed housing and growth.”