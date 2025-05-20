Homes England exceeds three housebuilding targets

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Homes England has exceeded three housebuilding targets for 2024-25, according to new provisional figures.
The government’s housing and regeneration agency enabled the completion of more 36,757 homes, against a target of 36,484 and up 14% from 2023-24.
It facilitated the start of 37,782 homes, against a target of 33,095 and up 6% on the previous year, and it unlocked land that is capable of delivering 78,986 further homes versus a target of 59,956.
The provisional performance figures are part of Homes England’s annual report, which will be published this summer.
According to the agency, it is on track to ensure “every penny of the 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme is spent”, including recent government top-ups.
Matthew Pennycook, minister for housing and planning, said: “Homes England is playing a crucial role in supporting the government’s Plan for Change to build 1.5 million new homes and deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.
“Last year, I set out ambitious priorities for Homes England and I am pleased that the agency [has] exceeded key housebuilding targets to ramp up the delivery of new homes and place-based regeneration.
“This is alongside backing [small and medium-sized enterprise] house builders and bolstering the government’s wider devolution agenda to unlock much-needed housing and growth.”
Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, said: “As the newly appointed chair of Homes England, I’m proud to see the hard work of the agency reflected in our 2024-25 performance figures.
“The team’s passion for housebuilding and regeneration remains its greatest strength, and I’m pleased to see this so clearly demonstrated in these results.
“Looking forward, the transformation of the agency into a more regionally based model will mean we’re well placed to support the government’s mission to build 1.5 million homes this parliament.”
Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of Homes England, said: “Since joining Homes England in January, I’ve been continuously impressed with my colleagues’ unwavering dedication to our central mission: to ensure everyone has a place they’re proud to call home.
“Our 2024-25 performance figures reflect the agency’s determination and passion for housing and regeneration.”
Last month, Homes England acquired 34 hectares of land in Warrington to deliver up to 4,200 new homes.
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