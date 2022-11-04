Homes England failed to tell RICS about Help to Buy cladding fix it was supposed to lead

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Homes England failed to inform the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) about a scheme it launched that involved the trade body’s president securing valuations for Help to Buy cladding victims, it has been revealed.
RICS has confirmed to Inside Housing that it was not aware of Homes England’s decision earlier this year to launch a scheme offering desperate Help to Buy homeowners the option of paying £425 in exchange for the body’s president to find a surveyor to carry out a valuation on their cladding-hit homes.
The body that represents surveyors also claimed it never received a penny from leaseholders who opted to go down the route.
The revelation comes after Inside Housing revealed that Homes England had scrapped the scheme just under a year after it was launched. The government’s housing arm called it “unviable” and vowed to refund the people who had paid.
Only one leaseholder in the whole country successfully secured a valuation through the process.
The scrapping of the scheme came as several trapped leaseholders who had paid the £425 fee, in the hope it would allow them to move, told Inside Housing they had been left in the dark by Homes England over whether any surveyors were available.
It is the latest hurdle faced by Help to Buy cladding victims after an Inside Housing investigation revealed Homes England had repeatedly moved the goalposts around its flagship homeownership scheme to try and protect itself from widespread losses.
One of the issues faced by those who bought their homes through the Help to Buy is the difficulties in finding a surveyor willing to carry out a valuation on a property that has dangerous cladding.
This is largely because it is difficult for surveyors to secure professional indemnity insurance for these jobs.
In an attempt to overcome the impasse, Homes England began giving the RICS president option to leaseholders as a means to secure a valuation, with many desperate leaseholders taking it up.
However, Inside Housing has seen correspondence between a leaseholder and a senior director at the RICS that indicates this was being offered without its knowledge.
In one email sent in September, the director said: “We have a number of issues with the Homes England/Target HCA process, not least of which is the fact that neither mentioned to RICS that they had put this process in place.”
The email also stated RICS had “no idea” where Homes England had got the figure of £1,500 for the estimated cost of a specialist surveyor to carry out a valuation taking into account the dangerous materials.
This figure remains on Homes England’s official guidance to Help to Buy leaseholders around securing valuations for their flats. A source close to Homes England said that this figure was given to manage customers’ expectations and based on the agency’s experience of these type of surveys.
When presented with these emails, RICS confirmed it never approved or launched the scheme with Homes England or Target, the private company contracted to manage Help to Buy mortgages for the agency.
The body also said it was not consulted on this scheme prior to its development and launch by Homes England or Target. It only found out about it when leaseholders started to sign up to the process.
Homes England said its focus was to find a solution for customers as quickly as possible, but recognised that it “should have consulted more broadly”.
It added that it has now revised its approach and refunded all customers.
RICS also confirmed that it had so far not received any money through the scheme. Inside Housing is aware of several leaseholders who had paid the fee, which was sold to them as being for the administration done by RICS.
Inside Housing understands that Homes England received the payment from customers after offering to complete the paperwork for customers, with the organisation transferring this money to RICS once the paper work was submitted.
But after it became clear that it could not refer customers to RICS, it refunded all customers that had paid.
Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham, who has constituents who have paid to go down the route, said it was surprising that Homes England made an announcement about a process involving RICS without ever discussing it with the body.
He added: “It’s hard to see how such a fundamental blunder was made.”
This is the latest in a long line of issues that Help to Buy cladding victims have run up against when trying to sell their homes or redeem their Help to Buy loans.
For a period of nearly two years, Homes England would only allow leaseholders to carry out valuations with an “unaffected market value”, meaning surveyors had to pretend dangerous cladding did not exist on buildings. This was changed in August 2021.
Many see the agency’s changing of policies as a means to protect itself from losses caused by cladding victims trying to redeem their loans.
The Help to Buy loan scheme was launched in 2013 to support buyers to get on to the property ladder by providing government-backed loans of 20% of the equity of a property, or 40% in London.
Under the terms of the scheme, the government takes the profit if the value of a property rises, but can lose money if the value drops significantly. This was the case with many blocks that have cladding issues.
This has led to concerns that the government could be on the hook for millions of pounds in losses if homes are sold or loans are redeemed at these much-reduced values.
The one leaseholder Inside Housing spoke to who was able to get through the RICS president process saw the valuation of their cladding-hit flat come in at £332,000, well under the £476,000 they paid for it.
It is estimated that the total amount of equity, the government currently has held up in Help to Buy flats is £5.5bn.
The added difficulties faced by Help to Buy cladding victims when compared with other victims is that they are required to pay interest on their Help to Buy loans in the sixth year of owning their properties, in some cases this is as high a £450.
Without any means to secure a value and move, they are trapped paying this loan which increases by the Retail Price Index plus 1% every year – a significant jump in a time of high inflation.
A spokesperson for Homes England said: “We are extremely sympathetic to the ongoing challenges faced by Help to Buy: Equity Loan customers whose properties have cladding around their homes.
“We continue to work closely with RICS and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to find ways to help customers.”
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