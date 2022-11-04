Homes England failed to tell RICS about Help to Buy cladding fix it was supposed to lead

Homes England failed to inform the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors about a scheme it launched that involved the trade body’s president securing valuations for Help to Buy cladding victims #UKhousing

The scrapping of the scheme came as several trapped leaseholders who had paid the £425 fee, in the hope it would allow them to move, told Inside Housing they had been left in the dark by Homes England over whether any surveyors were available.

Only one leaseholder in the whole country successfully secured a valuation through the process.

The revelation comes after Inside Housing revealed that Homes England had scrapped the scheme just under a year after it was launched. The government’s housing arm called it “unviable” and vowed to refund the people who had paid.

The body that represents surveyors also claimed it never received a penny from leaseholders who opted to go down the route.

RICS has confirmed to Inside Housing that it was not aware of Homes England’s decision earlier this year to launch a scheme offering desperate Help to Buy homeowners the option of paying £425 in exchange for the body’s president to find a surveyor to carry out a valuation on their cladding-hit homes.

It is the latest hurdle faced by Help to Buy cladding victims after an Inside Housing investigation revealed Homes England had repeatedly moved the goalposts around its flagship homeownership scheme to try and protect itself from widespread losses.

One of the issues faced by those who bought their homes through the Help to Buy is the difficulties in finding a surveyor willing to carry out a valuation on a property that has dangerous cladding.

This is largely because it is difficult for surveyors to secure professional indemnity insurance for these jobs.

In an attempt to overcome the impasse, Homes England began giving the RICS president option to leaseholders as a means to secure a valuation, with many desperate leaseholders taking it up.

However, Inside Housing has seen correspondence between a leaseholder and a senior director at the RICS that indicates this was being offered without its knowledge.

In one email sent in September, the director said: “We have a number of issues with the Homes England/Target HCA process, not least of which is the fact that neither mentioned to RICS that they had put this process in place.”

The email also stated RICS had “no idea” where Homes England had got the figure of £1,500 for the estimated cost of a specialist surveyor to carry out a valuation taking into account the dangerous materials.

This figure remains on Homes England’s official guidance to Help to Buy leaseholders around securing valuations for their flats. A source close to Homes England said that this figure was given to manage customers’ expectations and based on the agency’s experience of these type of surveys.

When presented with these emails, RICS confirmed it never approved or launched the scheme with Homes England or Target, the private company contracted to manage Help to Buy mortgages for the agency.

The body also said it was not consulted on this scheme prior to its development and launch by Homes England or Target. It only found out about it when leaseholders started to sign up to the process.

Homes England said its focus was to find a solution for customers as quickly as possible, but recognised that it “should have consulted more broadly”.

It added that it has now revised its approach and refunded all customers.