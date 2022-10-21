Homes England fails to sell more than half of sites under public land scheme

According to government statistics, Homes England still has not disposed of the sites released to the agency by government departments under the Public Land for Housing Programme.

In total, these sites are estimated to be able to accommodate more than 9,000 homes but have yet to be dispersed of by Homes England.

The figures were revealed in a report reviewing the government’s Public Land for Housing Programme, which ran from 2015 until March 2020.

According to the latest update, which analysed the success of the five-year programme, Homes England only disposed of 34 out of 73 sites – unlocking land for 1,663 homes.

The scheme aimed to release land from the central government estate for housing.