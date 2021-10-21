Homes England forms partnership to support SME builders deliver up to 750 homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Homes England has announced a partnership with real estate finance firm Octopus Real Estate, which could see up to 750 new homes built by SME house builders.
According to Homes England, the Greener Homes Alliance will see £175m provided as loan finance and support to SME house builders. It is hoped this will allow them to build more high-quality, energy-efficient homes across England.
The new partnership is part of a broader effort to supply finance to SME house builders. Home England will provide £46m of the £175m fund, which will provide loans of between £1m and £20m to help finance new SME development projects.
The new fund also aims to improve energy efficiency of the new developments. Homes funded must achieve a minimum energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of B and will benefit from increasing interest rate margin discounts as the energy efficiency of the homes increases above this (as measured using the Standard Assessment Procedure).
Homes achieving an EPC rating of A will benefit from interest rate margin discounts of 2%.
The alliance will support the construction of up to 750 new homes, while equipping SME house builders with knowledge and expertise around low-carbon construction, enabling them to build to higher environmental standards now and in the future.
Housing minister Christopher Pincher said: “We are determined to ensure that our homes are fit for the future and improving energy efficiency is a key part of our ambitions to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
“Our Future Homes Standard will ensure that from 2025 new homes produce at least 75% lower CO2 emissions and be future-proofed with low-carbon heating.
“This partnership will help reach our targets for cleaner, greener homes for future generations.”
Peter Denton, chief executive at Homes England, said: “This new partnership, the latest in a series of impactful lending alliances, will give smaller house builders both the funding and the knowledge needed to build more sustainable homes.
“The Greener Homes Alliance brings developers and lenders closer together, providing affordable finance, improving knowledge sharing and creating new paths to net zero.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories