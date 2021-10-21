Homes England forms partnership to support SME builders deliver up to 750 homes

According to Homes England, the Greener Homes Alliance will see £175m provided as loan finance and support to SME house builders. It is hoped this will allow them to build more high-quality, energy-efficient homes across England.

The new partnership is part of a broader effort to supply finance to SME house builders. Home England will provide £46m of the £175m fund, which will provide loans of between £1m and £20m to help finance new SME development projects.

The new fund also aims to improve energy efficiency of the new developments. Homes funded must achieve a minimum energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of B and will benefit from increasing interest rate margin discounts as the energy efficiency of the homes increases above this (as measured using the Standard Assessment Procedure).

Homes achieving an EPC rating of A will benefit from interest rate margin discounts of 2%.