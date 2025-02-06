The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has revealed a renewed strategic place partnership with the government’s housing and regeneration agency #UKhousing

This renewed partnership has also pledged over £100,000 to speed up development plans for the Peterborough Station Quarter.

This includes a development in Northstowe, one of Britain’s largest settlements, which is expected to feature “10,000 homes, a vibrant town centre and strong community infrastructure”.

Homes England has formalised an existing partnership with the CPCA that aims to build on existing projects across the region.

The SPP aims to deliver affordable housing across Peterborough, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and for Cambridge, which has some of the highest land prices.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last week that objections raised by the Environment Agency to building thousands of new homes around Cambridge have been lifted.

The development could see 4,500 homes built in Waterbeach, in addition to new schools, leisure facilities and office space, Ms Reeves said.

The move is part of fresh plans to deliver the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, which the government hopes will boost the UK economy by up to £78bn by 2035.

Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of Homes England, said: “Through our SPP model, we work hand in hand with local leaders to help them accomplish their ambitious housing and regeneration aims.