Homes England-funded social rent starts down by nearly a quarter

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The number of Homes England-funded social rent homes started in the past 12 months has fallen by nearly a quarter, latest government figures have shown.
Housing stats published by Homes England today revealed there were 38,436 housing starts on site in the 12 months up to March 2022. Of these, the number of social rent homes started in the past 12 months was 1,981 – a 23% decrease on 2020-21.
The figures also showed there were 37,164 housing completions delivered through programmes managed by Homes England.
These figures exclude London, except for those programmes administered by Homes England on behalf of the Greater London Authority (GLA).
Of the total number of starts, affordable rent saw the largest reduction in the number of starts. Just 5,606 were started, a 48% reduction on 2020-21.
A total of 72% (27,509) of housing starts were for affordable homes, a 2% decrease. A further 4,778 were for schemes such as shared ownership and Rent to Buy – a 35% decrease.
In addition, 15,144 affordable homes with tenures still unconfirmed were started, an increase of 100% on the previous year.
Of the affordable homes started over the past financial year, the highest delivering programmes were under the Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP) at 54% – down from 90%.
In its first year of delivery, the newly launched Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) delivered 39% of the total, and the Single Land Programme (SLP) delivered 3%.
Nearly a quarter of those starts were delivered in the North West, followed by 15% in the South East and 14% in the West Midlands.
The number of affordable starts is the lowest since 2015-16, which Homes England said can be attributed to the closure of bidding for the SOAHP 2016-21 in March 2021 and the gradual build up of starts from the AHP 2021-26.
In its release, Homes England also acknowledged the impact of the pandemic on housebuilding activity.
In February this year, Inside Housing crunched the numbers to reveal how much extra cash its partners had received under its Strategic Partnership Programme.
As of March 2021, a total of 23 strategic partners agreed to deliver 42,675 homes after they received more than £1.92bn in funding.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories