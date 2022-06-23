Homes England-funded social rent starts down by nearly a quarter

Housing stats published by Homes England today revealed there were 38,436 housing starts on site in the 12 months up to March 2022. Of these, the number of social rent homes started in the past 12 months was 1,981 – a 23% decrease on 2020-21.

The figures also showed there were 37,164 housing completions delivered through programmes managed by Homes England.

These figures exclude London, except for those programmes administered by Homes England on behalf of the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Of the total number of starts, affordable rent saw the largest reduction in the number of starts. Just 5,606 were started, a 48% reduction on 2020-21.

A total of 72% (27,509) of housing starts were for affordable homes, a 2% decrease. A further 4,778 were for schemes such as shared ownership and Rent to Buy – a 35% decrease.