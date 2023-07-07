Together Housing

Shadsworth and Whitebirk, Blackburn, and Brighouse, Calderdale

Together Housing, which manages 38,000 homes in the North and the Midlands, is committed to a programme of placemaking activities. Placemaking is different to masterplanning, says chief executive Kevin Ruth. While a masterplan identifies the investment potential of a site, “placemaking is about creating pride in a community” by improving conditions on the ground.

Together is regenerating a number of deprived estates – including Shadsworth and Whitebirk in Blackburn, Lancashire, and Brighouse in Calderdale, Yorkshire. It has partnered with Place Capital Group to deliver the strategy.

Take 850-home Shadsworth. It has suffered from poor open spaces and limited community infrastructure. A placemaking plan will replant hedgerows, mend verges, remodel homes and restore pride. A community centre is also being built, along with zero-carbon affordable homes, with the intention of bringing the stock up to 963 homes. “While we’re improving existing stock and increasing choice and tenure, we’re also improving the way we look after the green spaces,” says Mr Ruth. Interventions to tackle worklessness, health inequalities and poor educational attainment levels have also been introduced. At 450-home Whitebirk, the park has become a focal point for ASB. It is hoped better use of green space will reduce ASB and add around 43 more homes, while a mix of tenures will “create a more balanced community”. In 865-home Brighouse, there will be refurbishment of existing homes, new zero-carbon affordable homes and improvements to the public realm.

During these projects, some residents will be relocated and be entitled to disturbance payments and support.

Together and Place Capital Group do not have a traditional housing association/developer relationship, says Mr Ruth. “A traditional developer [would] come up with an architect’s design and an appraisal to build [on a site],” he says. “With Place Capital Group, it’s led by a desire to improve [an estate], and it’s more broadly focused in terms of the interventions we can make.”

That includes working with communities. Place Capital Group has been supporting this, says Mr Ruth. “In Shadsworth, it [created] a community [consultation] hub showing masterplans and drawings. Placemaking isn’t all about capital investment. It’s about management interventions and community engagement.”