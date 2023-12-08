Homes England funds more than 6,400 MMC homes through CME in three years

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Homes England has funded the delivery of 6,409 modular homes in the past three years through the continuous market engagement route.
The figure was calculated from a list of completed homes built via modern methods of construction (MMC) funded by Homes England that was provided in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.
The FOI was published as part of the housing agency’s commitment to transparency.
The three-year period spans both both the 2016-21 and 2021-26 rounds of Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme.
Homes England said the list only included homes that had been completed and funded through CME. The agency encourages developers to use MMC through this funding route, but does not require it.
The list does not include Homes England’s strategic partners, which have a target to use MMC for 25% of their homes.
The landlord with the highest number of MMC homes funded by Homes England was Longhurst Group, with 564 units. These included 63 shared ownership and affordable rent homes at Granby Road in Buxton and 42 shared ownership homes across the Midlands.
Longhurst was followed by Waterloo Housing (now part of Platform Housing Group) with 404 MMC homes, and Great Places Housing Group with 309 units.
A spokesperson for Homes England said: “While the primary aim of these programmes [Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016-21 and Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26] is to provide grant funding to support the development of affordable housing, we always encourage partners to embrace modern methods of construction where possible and are pleased to see so many homes have been delivered using MMC over the past three years.
“What’s more, these figures only cover a portion of the homes funded via the current Affordable Homes Programme and excludes our work with strategic partners, who are expected to deliver at least 25% of their homes using MMC.”
In June, Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, told Inside Housing that the agency was “materially beyond” its own delivery targets for MMC, despite modular builders’ recent woes.
Asked what the agency requires in return for its MMC investments, Mr Denton said: “We’ve done it by loans. We’ve done it by equity.
“People don’t realise: we do it by land. So when we sell land to house builders, we typically judge and score them on their bids for the land through a number of factors, but that will include MMC.”
The agency has directly invested millions in MMC builders in recent years, including buying into Urban Splash House, a joint venture that collapsed in 2022.
Yorkshire-based modular builder Ilke Homes owed over £68m to Homes England when it collapsed in June.
In November, Homes England loaned £15m to Goldman Sachs-backed modular builder TopHat.
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