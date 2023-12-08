Homes England funds more than 6,400 MMC homes through CME in three years

The landlord with the highest number of MMC homes funded by Homes England was Longhurst Group, with 564 units. These included 63 shared ownership and affordable rent homes at Granby Road in Buxton and 42 shared ownership homes across the Midlands.

Longhurst was followed by Waterloo Housing (now part of Platform Housing Group) with 404 MMC homes, and Great Places Housing Group with 309 units.

A spokesperson for Homes England said: “While the primary aim of these programmes [Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016-21 and Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26] is to provide grant funding to support the development of affordable housing, we always encourage partners to embrace modern methods of construction where possible and are pleased to see so many homes have been delivered using MMC over the past three years.

“What’s more, these figures only cover a portion of the homes funded via the current Affordable Homes Programme and excludes our work with strategic partners, who are expected to deliver at least 25% of their homes using MMC.”