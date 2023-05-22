Using Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) legislation, Inside Housing asked Homes England how many CPOs it had used since the policy was introduced and the total number of homes brought forward as a result.

In its response to the FOI, the housing agency said: “We can confirm that Homes England does not hold the information detailed in your request.”

But in clarifying this position it said: “We have a duty to provide advice and assistance in accordance with Section 16 of the FOIA. To comply with this duty we are able to confirm that Homes England have not used any compulsory purchase orders to bring forward stalled sites since the policy was introduced in 2017.”