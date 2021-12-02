Homes England housebuilding starts rebound, but affordable homes hit four-year low

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Homes England-funded housebuilding starts reported between April and September 2021 increased marginally from last year’s pandemic-related lows, but the number of affordable homes started fell to its lowest level in four years, new statistics show.
Figures released by the government’s housing delivery agency recorded that 13,229 homes were started on Homes England sites during the first half of 2021-22.
While representing a 4.6% rise on the 12,652 homes started between April and September 2020 (a figure that Homes England revised from an initial total of 11,313), the first-half total is lower than in any other year since 2015-16, when 11,326 starts were made.
The total number of affordable starts – 9,255 – was the lowest since 2017-18 and could be attributed to bidding closing for the Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016-21 in March, Homes England said.
Of the homes started, 868 were for social rent – the highest figure for the April to September period in a decade, although still a fraction of the 6,779 social rented homes commenced during the first half of 2010-11.
Affordable rent starts by comparison stood at 1,656, about half of the 3,322 recorded during the same period last year. Figures for affordable homeownership dwellings, such as shared ownership and Rent to Buy schemes, fell a similar amount, from 2,520 in 2019 to 1,397 this year.
Of homes started, 5,259 were recorded as ‘affordable tenure TBC’, meaning their ultimate tenure is still to be determined by the strategic partnership responsible for their delivery.
A further 3,974 homes for market sale were started during the reporting period, up from 2,685 last year.
By contrast with starts, affordable completions were up 23% to 10,007 from the 8,112 reported this time last year.
That total included 5,346 for affordable rent, up from 4,315, and 1,155 for social rent, up from 711.
Affordable homeownership units completed rose to 3,458 from 3,055 last year, while those for market sale increased slightly from 3,923 to 4,282.
Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, said the latest statistical release showed “positive signs that housebuilding is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic”.
He said: “Despite the pressures still faced by the industry, it’s clear that our partners are working incredibly hard to build the new homes the country needs.
“As the new Affordable Homes Programme swings into action, we look forward to working with ambitious house builders of all shapes and sizes to help them realise their development ambitions and support the government’s housing objectives.”
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