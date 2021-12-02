Homes England housebuilding starts rebound, but affordable homes hit four-year low

Figures released by the government’s housing delivery agency recorded that 13,229 homes were started on Homes England sites during the first half of 2021-22.

While representing a 4.6% rise on the 12,652 homes started between April and September 2020 (a figure that Homes England revised from an initial total of 11,313), the first-half total is lower than in any other year since 2015-16, when 11,326 starts were made.

The total number of affordable starts – 9,255 – was the lowest since 2017-18 and could be attributed to bidding closing for the Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016-21 in March, Homes England said.

Of the homes started, 868 were for social rent – the highest figure for the April to September period in a decade, although still a fraction of the 6,779 social rented homes commenced during the first half of 2010-11.

Affordable rent starts by comparison stood at 1,656, about half of the 3,322 recorded during the same period last year. Figures for affordable homeownership dwellings, such as shared ownership and Rent to Buy schemes, fell a similar amount, from 2,520 in 2019 to 1,397 this year.