A senior figure has said Homes England is urging the government to provide a third top-up to the Affordable Homes Programme to tide landlords over in 2025-26 #UKhousing

Homes England is pushing for third AHP top-up, senior official says #UKhousing

“We absolutely need a top-up again that goes through 2025-26, so we’re continuing to push for that. We know that it’s the best way to get the programme up and running really strongly.

“The Spending Review is always going to be about committing funding from 2026-27 onwards,” Mr Phipps-Williams said.

Gareth Phipps-Williams, assistant director of AHP management at Homes England, said that extra funds are essential if the government is going to meet its 1.5 million homes target.

“If we stand any chance of really helping to boost the numbers for 1.5 million, we absolutely need to have a really strong start, particularly those starts in 2026-27.”

The AHP has received two funding injections in recent months, a £350m boost in February and a £500m top-up in October 2024.

Mr Phipps-Williams, speaking at the National Housing Federation Housing Finance Conference, said he was unaware of the final details of the next AHP, but that the overall target of 1.5 million homes was “quite ambitious”.

He also emphasised that the sector should get in touch with Homes England as much as possible to see if there are ways to unlock schemes.

“Talk to us, particularly if there are any issues slowing down the schemes in these last couple of weeks [before the end of the financial year],” he said.

“We may be able to help through our normal waiver process for utilities and Section 278 [for changes to the highway network], and we can also help reforecast your schemes.”