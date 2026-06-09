Homes England lobbying for extra supported housing funding, director says

Homes England is lobbying central government for more funding for supported housing as revenue is needed to deliver it successfully, one of its directors has said.
Speaking at the Supported Housing Conference in London today, Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing at Homes England, said the agency “continues to work with government to make sure that revenue funding is available to support the sector”.
He said: “I can’t confirm the direction of travel of where government is in terms of providing additional funding, but it is a well-known argument I’ve mentioned to government that if you want successful supported housing... built by the sector you need revenue funding as well.
“So I would say we are lobbying government... around that.”
Mr Islam made the comments in response to an audience question about funding for local authorities, where the “biggest challenge” is revenue.
He said the government is “committed to supporting local authorities as much as possible”.
But he added: “Being quite frank and candid, the revenue funding is very limited in terms of what government can do to support local authorities and the sector across the country.”
Mr Islam said funding has decreased over the past 10 to 15 years.
Mr Islam said, however, that there have been some “incremental changes”, such as single, specialist programmes with funding attached.
“The government is committed to supporting local authorities as much as possible,” he concluded.
Another speaker, Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations for care and support at large landlord Riverside, was asked about the success of getting funding from councils to commission services.
He said “those conversations are just starting”, but that there are a number of local authority areas where he is “hopeful” and where commissioning teams are “still strong”. However, Mr Buss-Blair said some commissioning teams Riverside used to work with “no longer exist”.
While the sector welcomed the government’s decision to include exemptions to the new Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act, supported housing providers have long called for more funding and have warned the new legislation must come with extra resource.
A report published by homelessness charity Emmaus UK earlier this year identified key areas of risks related to implementing the act, including “inadequate resourcing, lack of transitional funding for providers and the risk of a rigid two-year limit on length of stay being applied locally”.
Emmaus warned that, if not addressed, these risks could “destabilise high-quality provision and push more people into homelessness”.
Lee Buss-Blair is speaking at Housing 2026, taking place 23-25 June. Find out more below
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