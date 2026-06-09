Homes England lobbying for extra supported housing funding, director says

Speaking at the Supported Housing Conference in London today, Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing at Homes England, said the agency “continues to work with government to make sure that revenue funding is available to support the sector”.

He said: “I can’t confirm the direction of travel of where government is in terms of providing additional funding, but it is a well-known argument I’ve mentioned to government that if you want successful supported housing... built by the sector you need revenue funding as well.

“So I would say we are lobbying government... around that.”