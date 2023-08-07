DLUHC’s annual accounts show that “a fruitless payment of £400,000 was made” to a third-party contractor by Homes England #UKhousing

“A fruitless payment of £400,000 was made. Homes England agreed to pay £400,000 to a third-party service provider in line with contractual mechanisms following delays to implementation of the services under the contract.”

Under the section ‘losses, special payments and gifts’, DLUHC’s accounts state: “During 2022-23 there were six cases of loan losses recognised where the amount written off or impaired for accounting purposes was in excess of £300,000, totalling £148.3m.

The loan write-offs were revealed in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) annual accounts for the financial year 2022-23.

The government’s housing agency explained that under the guidance on how to handle public funds, titled ‘Managing Public Money’, fruitless payments are defined as a legally required payment for which no additional goods or services are received.

The agency said it cannot always provide the individual loan details due to commercial sensitivities.

However, the provisions of a contract between Homes England and a supplier contain what it described as the usual ‘contract change’ arrangement in line with what is normally found in multi-year public/private contracts.

This means that where a public sector body’s actions cause the supplier to breach its obligations, then the supplier must serve a relief notice. The result is that the supplier is given ‘relief’ from the breach, and may be entitled to an additional payment from the public sector body.

In this case, Homes England said the payment was made to the supplier on a fully commercial basis following service of a relief notice.

Since its loans programmes began in 2012, the agency said it has successfully recovered £242m against £376m debt and gone on to deliver or unlock capacity for 24,500 homes through distressed or stalled schemes.