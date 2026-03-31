Homes England marks National Housing Bank launch with new investment prospectus

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Homes England’s National Housing Bank has officially opened for business, and marked the launch in parliament today with a new prospectus for investment.
Announced in June last year, the bank will work with house builders, developers, investors and registered providers to deploy up to £16bn of debt, equity and guarantees.
Homes England hopes the National Housing Bank can leverage in £53bn of additional private investment over the next decade, creating jobs as well as delivering 500,000 new homes.
It will target a range of sites, including larger ones that struggle to get upfront lending due to risk and complexity.
The bank will also work with mayors through Homes England’s new regional model to strengthen collaborative working with partners and leaders.
In an interview with Inside Housing earlier this month, Danielle Gillespie, the agency’s new executive regional director for the North West, said the scale of ambition from partners is “running into many thousands of homes over a 10-year cycle”.
The new prospectus brings together for the first time Homes England’s full range of capital products, land, powers and technical expertise in one public document.
It builds on the agency’s previously announced strategic plan and investment roadmap.
The investment principles in the new prospectus include commercial discipline, value for money, sustainability and quality, alongside meeting market and place need.
These principles come together with new thematic areas, including a significant increase in land availability, support for new entrants, and supporting the growth and scaling-up of small and medium-sized house builders.
This is in addition to more support for sub-sectors of the housing market, such as build-to rent.
Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, said: “The National Housing Bank directly responds to calls from the housing sector, mayors and local leaders to increase the scale and flexibility of available public and private finance for housing and regeneration, to build the homes and communities our county needs.
“Our investment strategy puts place at the heart of how we invest, developing innovative tailored packages of support for the whole housing and regeneration system, bringing together grant, debt, equity, guarantees, land and expertise around local priorities.”
Headquartered in Leeds, the National Housing Bank has launched with a £100m partnership with Aviva. Its aim is to build up to 3,300 build-to-rent homes for rent in underinvested areas of cities, including an initial 300 in Liverpool and Manchester.
In February this year, the director of affordable housing at Homes England told Inside Housing how for-profit providers have received a “welcome boost” in the new grant programme, with recent changes increasing parity with not-for-profits.
Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, said: “Both institutions have up to £46bn of capital to deploy over the next decade, including £27bn of social and affordable housing grant, a share of £5bn for land and infrastructure and up to £16bn of debt, equity and guarantees.”
Ms Rees spoke to Inside Housing back in December about the agency’s strategic plan for 2025 to 2030.
She added: “The investment prospectus is explicit about the challenges facing the housing system, including affordability, viability, stalled land, constrained finance and delivery risk. Homes England and the National Housing Bank will step in where those market failures exist and help unlock delivery at pace.
“Our message to partners and investors is a simple one: please get in touch and talk to us. We are open for business and are committed to shaping the right solutions for a place or project.”
Simon Century, who was named chief executive of the National Housing Bank last week, said: “Our ambition and scale as a public financial institution creates the conditions for long-term, stable investment, focusing on delivery and giving investors confidence whilst enabling more innovative, scalable delivery models.
“With delegated authority, we will take decisions quickly and proactively, acting as an enabler, not a barrier, to the market.”
Peter Vernon, chair of the National Housing Bank, said he believes the bank “builds on Homes England’s strong track record”.
He added: “Building on this strong foundation and deploying substantial new firepower and flexibilities, the bank will look to build deeper and broader partnerships across the sector to accelerate early delivery as this significant day-one investment clearly demonstrates.”
Housing secretary Steve Reed, who recently encouraged councils to use the strategic partnerships route when bidding, said: “Launching England’s first ever National Housing Bank underpins a new way of doing things as we accelerate housebuilding at scale and tackle the housing crisis head-on.
“Now open for business, the bank will rake in billions of pounds of essential private investment to get spades in the ground for half a million new homes. This is just one of the many levers we’re pulling to make sure we reach our 1.5 million target this parliament.”
In response to today’s launch, Greg Reed, chief executive at Places for People (PfP), said: “Government has released the brakes on the housing sector and created the conditions for success.
“Today’s launch of the National Housing Bank is another game-changing moment, lighting the fuse on social housebuilding and combining capital with reform to get homes built, faster.
“PfP is a trusted and long-standing housebuilding partner to Homes England, with the largest development pipeline in our sector and bidding for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme to maintain this momentum.
“Meeting the country’s needs requires moving beyond traditional models and backing innovative solutions – the very ambition the National Housing Bank represents.
“PfP is actively exploring new mechanisms to unlock greater financial capacity for housing providers of all sizes, complementing government’s support for our sector and its willingness to think outside the box.
“Today represents the start of something transformational, and we are ready to play our part. It’s time to innovate – and it’s time to build.”
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