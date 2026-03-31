Homes England marks National Housing Bank launch with new investment prospectus

Announced in June last year, the bank will work with house builders, developers, investors and registered providers to deploy up to £16bn of debt, equity and guarantees.

Homes England hopes the National Housing Bank can leverage in £53bn of additional private investment over the next decade, creating jobs as well as delivering 500,000 new homes.

It will target a range of sites, including larger ones that struggle to get upfront lending due to risk and complexity.

The bank will also work with mayors through Homes England’s new regional model to strengthen collaborative working with partners and leaders.

In an interview with Inside Housing earlier this month, Danielle Gillespie, the agency’s new executive regional director for the North West, said the scale of ambition from partners is “running into many thousands of homes over a 10-year cycle”.

The new prospectus brings together for the first time Homes England’s full range of capital products, land, powers and technical expertise in one public document.

It builds on the agency’s previously announced strategic plan and investment roadmap.

The investment principles in the new prospectus include commercial discipline, value for money, sustainability and quality, alongside meeting market and place need.