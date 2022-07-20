Homes England misses all of its housing delivery targets

According to its annual performance report, the government’s housing agency missed its affordable homes completion target by 21.5%. It aimed to support the completion of 34,349 affordable homes in 2021-22, but only helped deliver 26,953.

The agency also missed its targets for overall completions. It aimed to support the completion of 44,275 homes, but 37,632 properties were delivered – 15% below the target.

Meanwhile, the total number of starts Homes England supported was 38,562 in 2021-22, down more than 10,000 from the target of 48,810.

The number of homes unlocked through infrastructure and land finished 38% below the intended target of 94,863 homes at 58,993.