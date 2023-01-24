Homes England mulls rebrand amid increased focused on regeneration

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Government delivery agency Homes England is considering a rebrand, as it shifts its focus more towards regeneration, Inside Housing understands.
Multiple sources have said that the agency, which controls and allocates various housing funds provided by the English government, is likely to rebrand in the coming weeks.
A source at Homes England confirmed that it is looking to refresh its brand to better reflect its work, but it is understood that no final decisions have yet been taken.
Housing providers have recently been lobbying for more direct government investment in regeneration schemes.
Currently, government grant is not available for regenerating or replacing ageing stock, with affordable housing funds limited to new build projects.
Homes England was founded in January 2018 to replace the Homes and Communities Agency, which itself replaced the Housing Corporation.
It allocates and manages £7.5bn of housing grant to areas outside London through the Affordable Homes Programme.
It also provides funding through streams such as the Levelling Up Home Building Fund, oversees the sale of public land for housing and works to bring forward major sites for new housing projects around the country.
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