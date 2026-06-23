Homes England nearing end of SAHP bid process but ‘question around how it translates to any new government’, chair says #UKhousing

An audience member at the session asked whether bids will be put on hold given that Andy Burnham – the frontrunner to replace outgoing prime minister Sir Keir Starmer – has suggested he would direct the entire £39bn SAHP to social rent homes.

Strategic partnership bidders are still awaiting Homes England’s final decision, following a request to re-profile their grant drawdown last month.

Speaking at a session about Homes England’s strategic goals at the Housing 2026 conference in Manchester, Pat Ritchie was asked how a change in prime minister may impact the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).

In response, Ms Ritchie said: “I think we need to be quite clear about this, that we’re going through a process with the SAHP, and that’s what we’ll do.

“We’re getting towards the end of that process, and it will be for whoever the minister is to decide how they want to move forward.

“But there is a programme there that we’ve got partners ready to deliver on, and there is a question as to just how that will translate to any new government.”

Ms Richie said the SAHP – which is aiming for 60% of all new grant-funded homes to be social rent – already has a “significant element of social housing within it”.

“If it needs to shift to more, then there are implications for how we would do that,” she added.

Panel members were also asked to set out their message to whoever becomes prime minister later this summer.

Mary Parsons, regeneration and partnerships director at house builder Lovell, urged the incoming prime minister to avoid delaying the programme.

“Please don’t hold things up in the short term. You might be able to improve things in the medium and longer term, but we’ve got a platform now that could actually really start to deliver,” she said.