Homes England picks city council for housebuilding pilot

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Homes England has chosen a major city council to pilot the delivery of homes after receiving cash from the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).
City of Wolverhampton Council will be the first local authority to pilot delivery under the AHP and it aims to deliver 200 affordable homes across the city.
The new scheme has been allocated £19.7m for the council to start work on a mixture of affordable and social rent homes within the next two years.
The pilot received funding from the £2bn top-up the government put into the AHP ahead of this year’s Spending Review, and will trial a new way for Homes England to work with local authorities going forward.
During the Spending Review in June, chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which dedicates £39bn of government funding to affordable housing over the next 10 years.
Wolverhampton Council’s funding will be used to develop on new sites, as well as replace existing homes that are of poor quality and thermal efficiency. The new homes will be one to four-bedroom houses and flats that will span 11 sites across the city.
The development will also include 67 adaptable bungalows, some of which will be wheelchair-accessible. This is “in response to identified local need from residents” and will “have significant impact on the health and well-being of local communities”, according to the council.
Steve Evans, deputy leader and cabinet member for city housing at Wolverhampton Council, said: “One of our key priorities is to build new and better homes for local people in well-connected neighbourhoods across the city.
“This pilot will deliver new homes that will mean residents and the wider community benefit from improved health outcomes, lifestyle and sustainability.”
The 200 homes will be a step towards Wolverhampton Council’s target to build 9,330 homes between 2024 and 2042. The plan, which commits to building on brownfield land first, was submitted to the housing secretary earlier this year for scrutiny by the Planning Inspectorate.
Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing grants at Homes England, said: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives.
“We’re committed to supporting Wolverhampton City Council to achieve their ambitions through this innovative pilot scheme ahead of the new Affordable Homes Programme.
“This new way of working is another example of how the agency works collaboratively with local authorities to achieve our mission to build much-needed new communities that people can be proud to call home.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories