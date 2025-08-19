Homes England picks city council for housebuilding pilot

City of Wolverhampton Council will be the first local authority to pilot delivery under the AHP and it aims to deliver 200 affordable homes across the city.

The new scheme has been allocated £19.7m for the council to start work on a mixture of affordable and social rent homes within the next two years.

The pilot received funding from the £2bn top-up the government put into the AHP ahead of this year’s Spending Review, and will trial a new way for Homes England to work with local authorities going forward.