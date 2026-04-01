Homes England plans to roll out tool for sustainable placemaking

The tool was announced as the bank officially opened for business, and marked the launch in parliament yesterday with a new prospectus for investment.

The new prospectus brings together for the first time Homes England’s full range of capital products, land, powers and technical expertise in one public document.

It builds on the agency’s previously announced strategic plan and investment roadmap.

The investment principles in the new prospectus include commercial discipline, value for money, sustainability and quality, alongside meeting market and place need.