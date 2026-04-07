Homes England purchase will help unlock 3,500 homes at former mustard and squash factory #UKhousing

Carrow Works forms part of the wider East Norwich Strategic Regeneration Area, which has been identified by Norwich City Council for the delivery of up to 3,500 homes.

Carrow Works is a 17-hectare site with distinctive heritage and proximity to the city centre and riverside.

It will also feature a new employment space, public spaces and improved access to the rivers Wensum and Yare, the Norfolk Broads and surrounding green spaces.

The government agency will now work closely with Norwich City Council and partners to develop detailed proposals for the site.

This will include engagement with residents, stakeholders and local organisations to help shape the future of Carrow Works and help ensure its heritage is sensitively managed and integrated into a new urban quarter for the city.

Alison Crofton, chief regional delivery officer at Homes England, said: “The acquisition of Carrow Works marks a significant step forward in the regeneration of east Norwich and towards the delivery of a new vibrant community.

“This is a prime example of how Homes England is working collaboratively with Norwich City Council to turn this complex brownfield site into a thriving neighbourhood that will provide much-needed homes.”