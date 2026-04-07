Homes England purchase will help unlock 3,500 homes at former mustard and squash factory

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Homes England has completed the purchase of a former Colman’s Mustard and Robinsons squash factory site in Norwich.
Carrow Works is a 17-hectare site with distinctive heritage and proximity to the city centre and riverside.
The acquisition by Homes England “represents a significant opportunity to deliver a high-quality, thriving neighbourhood”.
Carrow Works forms part of the wider East Norwich Strategic Regeneration Area, which has been identified by Norwich City Council for the delivery of up to 3,500 homes.
It will also feature a new employment space, public spaces and improved access to the rivers Wensum and Yare, the Norfolk Broads and surrounding green spaces.
The government agency will now work closely with Norwich City Council and partners to develop detailed proposals for the site.
This will include engagement with residents, stakeholders and local organisations to help shape the future of Carrow Works and help ensure its heritage is sensitively managed and integrated into a new urban quarter for the city.
Alison Crofton, chief regional delivery officer at Homes England, said: “The acquisition of Carrow Works marks a significant step forward in the regeneration of east Norwich and towards the delivery of a new vibrant community.
“This is a prime example of how Homes England is working collaboratively with Norwich City Council to turn this complex brownfield site into a thriving neighbourhood that will provide much-needed homes.”
It is the second major investment in the East Anglian city by Homes England, following a £34m grant to Norwich City Council to help buy Anglia Square in January 2025.
Carli Harper, the council’s cabinet member for finance and major projects, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic news and is the second time Homes England have shown faith in Norwich.
“The acquisition is a massive game-changer in our mission to regenerate east Norwich to be a beacon of waterside living.
“We are going to work at pace with Homes England to help deliver top-quality homes, many of which will be affordable, jobs for local people and... a new vibrant, waterside community which [will] be one of the most liveable neighbourhoods in England, if not Europe.”
The deal comes as Homes England last week marked the launch of its National Housing Bank with a new investment prospectus.
Announced in June last year, the bank will work with house builders, developers, investors and registered providers to deploy up to £16bn of debt, equity and guarantees.
Homes England hopes the National Housing Bank can leverage £53bn of additional private investment over the next decade, creating jobs as well as delivering 500,000 new homes.
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