Homes England refuses to publish cost per unit MMC grant data

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Homes England has refused to publish funding per unit grant data on projects using modern methods of construction (MMC) as it believes doing so could cause reputational damage and inflate prices.
The government housing agency’s refusal came after a House of Lords inquiry urged officials to be more transparent about their strategy to encourage the use of MMC.
Homes England withheld the data in response to a request made by Inside Housing under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation.
The agency was asked to provide the total capital grant funding in cash provided for MMC homes funded by the Affordable Homes Programme in the past three years, as well as the amount of funding per property.
In its response, Homes England said the data was “commercial in nature” and that its release would be likely to “prejudice the commercial interests” of itself and “other interested parties”.
If grant funding were disclosed, it said, it could drive “reduced competition” by encouraging developers to bid for the maximum grant possible, leading to an “unnatural increase in land and house prices”.
It could also drive inflation and lead to “reputational damage” to the agency by providing information to future bidders that was not previously available, Homes England said.
Last year, the agency did disclose via FOI that it had funded the delivery of 6,409 MMC homes in the past three years through the continuous market engagement route.
However, this did not include the per unit cost of each home.
Homes England has invested millions of pounds of public money in modular builders, but has refused to publish its full strategy to encourage the use of MMC.
Lord Moylan, chair of the House of Lords Built Environment Committee, told Inside Housing that the recent inquiry into MMC was held because “it was important to understand how public subsidy works in this area”.
He did not pass judgement on the agency’s reasons for refusing the FOI request, but said the government and Homes England “haven’t done sufficient thinking” about what public money could be spent on and they should “go back and do some learnings”.
“If they decide they want to,” Lord Moylan said, subsidy could be invested in MMC companies, stimulating demand, or “small but serious” practical issues such as preparing sites for modular units.
He added: “If they don’t know what’s important, how do they spend public money wisely?”
It follows another refusal by Homes England in December where it declined another FOI request from Inside Housing on the per unit cost of its First Homes policy since it was introduced in 2021.
A spokesperson for Homes England said: “We fully understand the importance of transparency in the public sector and are committed to being open. However, we also need to balance this against the commercial interests of the agency and our partners.”
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