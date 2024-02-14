Homes England refuses to publish cost per unit MMC grant data

The government housing agency’s refusal came after a House of Lords inquiry urged officials to be more transparent about their strategy to encourage the use of MMC.

Homes England withheld the data in response to a request made by Inside Housing under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation.

The agency was asked to provide the total capital grant funding in cash provided for MMC homes funded by the Affordable Homes Programme in the past three years, as well as the amount of funding per property.

In its response, Homes England said the data was “commercial in nature” and that its release would be likely to “prejudice the commercial interests” of itself and “other interested parties”.