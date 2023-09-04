Homes England remains committed to MMC despite being owed £68m by Ilke Homes

Homes England invested £30m in the private equity-owned firm as recently as September 2021, however in total, Ilke owed £68,175,814 to the government agency, according to updates on Companies House.

Administrators Alix Partners posted reports last week for the house builder’s three companies: Ilke Homes, Ilke Homes Land and Ilke Homes Holdings, which together had net debts of £319m.

As well as the Homes England funding, Ilke owed £249m to unsecured creditors.

Of this, £227m consisted of inter-company debts associated with losses suffered by equity investors, which included The Guinness Partnership, TDR Capital, Sun Capital and Fortress Investment Group.