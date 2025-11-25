Homes England reveals more details on housing bank, including CME route

Speaking on Monday at the Housing Investment and Delivery Symposium during Housing Week, London, Simon Century confirmed that Homes England plans to launch the new bank on 1 April and that an investment prospectus is to be published “in the coming months”.

The bank, which will be a publicly owned subsidiary of Homes England, was announced in June with £16bn in cash and a target to drive the delivery of 500,000 new homes.

“It’s £16bn of permanent capital that has come into the National Housing Bank. It will be launched – should be launched – on 1 April next year, subject to the final sign-offs,” Mr Century told attendees at the conference.