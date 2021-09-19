Homes England should be rebooted to regenerate ‘left behind’ neighbourhoods, report says

The No Place Left Behind report by the Commission into Prosperity and Community Placemaking has said that the government must invest in the physical fabric of local places as well as the social fabric of local communities to tackle neighbourhood decline.

It called for ministers to “empower Homes England with a new mission-based remit to focus on retrofitting, quality, regeneration and long-term placemaking; and more devolved decision-making”.

A bias towards increasing overall housing supply in the highest-demand housing markets – resulting from current government rules on Homes England funding decisions – means neighbourhood regeneration in left-behind places is “nearly impossible” in many instances, the report claims.

Chaired by Toby Lloyd – former head of policy at Shelter and housing advisor to former prime minister Theresa May – the commission looks to identify and develop policies that would help such areas.

With a nod to incoming housing secretary Michael Gove’s cross-department role implementing the current prime minister’s levelling-up agenda, the report said there is “a major opportunity to correct the centralising tendencies, the excess focus on new supply and the southern bias” of Homes England’s remit.