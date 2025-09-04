Homes England signs new agreement to deliver homes in North Yorkshire

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Homes England has signed its latest strategic place partnership (SPP) aimed at tackling the housing crisis.
The agency has agreed the new partnership with York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA) as the government pushes on with its 1.5 million new homes target.
Homes England said it will work with the combined authority to “unlock significant housing and regeneration plans in the area”. It will help YNYCA with its priorities through “funding, capacity and expertise”, according to the agency.
This agreement is the ninth such partnership struck with a mayoral strategic authority since 2022.
David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said the region currently has more than 10,000 households on housing waiting lists and “must act now”.
He added: “We need to build the right homes in the right places, ensuring people in all our towns, cities and villages can stay and live in our region.
“Bringing together Homes England, our councils and key organisations through the York and North Yorkshire strategic place partnership will help us all deliver on our shared vision to get building.”
The partnership will focus on developments including Maltkiln, a proposed 4,000-home settlement in Wetherby, and Elvington Garden Village, a planned 3,400-home scheme near York.
Homes England also pointed to the “collaboration” already happening at York Central, a 2,500-home regeneration project.
Pat Ritchie, interim chair of Homes England, said: “Our strategic place partnership with the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority signals our commitment to working with, and for, local leaders to drive real growth in their communities.”
Three other combined authorities to have signed SPPs this year are West of England, East Midlands, plus Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
Last year, the North East, South Yorkshire and Liverpool City Region combined authorities agreed partnerships with Homes England.
The agency agreed an SPP with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in 2023. This followed a pilot SPP that was launched with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority in 2022.
Ms Ritchie added: “As we work towards the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes this parliament, partnerships like this will be crucial in ensuring we deliver the right homes in the right places, in this case by supporting both urban regeneration and rural advancement across York and North Yorkshire.”
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