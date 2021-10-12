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Homes England strategic partner adds two more associations to bid

News12.10.21by Lucie Heath

An Essex-based landlord has announced which local housing associations it will work with to deliver homes under its strategic partnership agreement with Homes England.

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Picture: Swan Housing
Picture: Swan Housing
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LinkedIn IHAn Essex-based landlord has announced which housing associations it will work with to deliver homes under its strategic partnership agreement with Homes England #UKhousing

Swan, which was announced as one of Homes England’s strategic partners as part of a joint bid with Curo last month, said the partnership will add Settle and CHP to deliver grant-funded housing under the scheme.

Curo and Swan have agreed with Homes England to deliver 2,425 homes over the next five years in exchange for £160.4m in grant funding.

This is the second time the two associations have been awarded strategic partnership funding, receiving £51.1m in 2019 to build 1,067 new homes by March 2024.

Swan has not previously worked with other delivery partners as part of the strategic partnership programme.

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It said CHP, which owns homes across Essex, and Settle, which is based in north Hertfordshire, work in “complementary areas” within Swan’s geography.

Geoff Pearce, Swan’s deputy chief executive, said: “With Curo working in the South West and Swan in the South East, the partnership ensures that we are both making a difference in the regions in which we work. However, Swan always aims to be a brilliant local partner too, so we are excited to now have the opportunity to work with two leading RPs in the South East – Settle and Chelmer Housing Partnership [CHP] – to deliver new homes under the Swan and Curo strategic partnership.”

At least eight of Homes England’s strategic partners previously told Inside Housing that their grant agreements are based on similar arrangements, which often means they work with smaller or specialist organisations.

Homes England is working with a total of 31 strategic partners to deliver 90,000 grant-funded homes outside of London up until 2026.

All of Homes England’s strategic partners are forced to deliver at least 25% of their programmes using modern methods of construction.

Mr Pearce said Swan will use its modular housing factory to build steel modular homes as part of the programme.

Homes England’s strategic partners for the AHP 2021-26

OrganisationGrant fundingNumber of homes
Abri £250m 3,218
Accent £210.2m 3,305
Aster £114m 1,550
Bromford £239.9m 4,000
Clarion £249.7m 4,770
Curo and Swan £160.4m 2,425
EMH and Midland Heart £171.7m 3,551
Flagship £93m 1,500
Great Places £240.8m 4,920
GreenSquareAccord £212.9m 3,755
Guinness and Stonewater £250m 4,180
Hyde £250m 3,000
Karbon £131.5m 2,200
Legal & General £125.5m 2,121
LiveWest £123.6m 2,550
Longhurst and NCHA £230m 3,935
McCarthy Stone £93.9m 1,500
Metropolitan Thames Valley £62.6m 1,500
Onward £152.4m 3,208
Orbit £103.9m 1,500
Places for People £250m 4,403
Platform £250m 4,680
Riverside £80.8m 1,530
Sage £73.5m 1,750
Sanctuary £99.5m 2,000
Sovereign £166.9m 3,338
Thirteen £191.3m 3,270
Together £249.9m 4,047
Torus £140.3m 2,736
Vistry £83m 1,474
Vivid £105.6m 1,550

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