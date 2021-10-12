Homes England strategic partner adds two more associations to bid

Swan, which was announced as one of Homes England’s strategic partners as part of a joint bid with Curo last month, said the partnership will add Settle and CHP to deliver grant-funded housing under the scheme.

Curo and Swan have agreed with Homes England to deliver 2,425 homes over the next five years in exchange for £160.4m in grant funding.

This is the second time the two associations have been awarded strategic partnership funding, receiving £51.1m in 2019 to build 1,067 new homes by March 2024.

Swan has not previously worked with other delivery partners as part of the strategic partnership programme.