Homes England signs new agreement to deliver homes in North Yorkshire

The agency has agreed the new partnership with York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA) as the government pushes on with its 1.5 million new homes target.

Homes England said it will work with the combined authority to “unlock significant housing and regeneration plans in the area”. It will help YNYCA with its priorities through “funding, capacity and expertise”, according to the agency.

This agreement is the ninth such partnership struck with a mayoral strategic authority since 2022.