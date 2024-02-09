Homes England strikes new strategic partnership with combined authority

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The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has become the latest region to agree a strategic partnership with Homes England, with the aim of boosting affordable housing delivery.
The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enter into a strategic place partnership (SPP), Homes England has announced.
Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield are all set to benefit from the drive to increase affordable housing under the tie-up.
South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said the partnership “offers us the chance to bring in more investment from both government and house builders, so we can build the homes we need. And that need is acute”.
The region needs around 2,000 more affordable homes and has an ambition to build 5,000 homes across all tenures in total, according to the mayor.
“We also need to build the right types of homes for those people growing older across our region,” Mr Coppard added.
The partnership’s other objectives will be “developing a robust pipeline of investment-ready proposals”, as well as “supporting growth and regeneration solutions around places”.
SPPs are among the ways that Homes England works with places to “advance locally led housing growth and regeneration”, according to the agency.
Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, has previously talked of the partnerships being a way to “pool resources” to help “place-based growth and regeneration”.
In May last year, Homes England agreed an SPP with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
A pilot SPP was launched with Greater Manchester Combined Authority in June 2022.
On the latest agreement, Mr Denton said: “South Yorkshire’s leaders have an appetite for growth and a pipeline of ambitious, transformational housing projects.
“This SPP will help to realise the untapped potential of South Yorkshire, driving forward the delivery of high-quality, affordable housing growth and regeneration across the region.”
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