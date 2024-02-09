Homes England strikes new strategic partnership with combined authority

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enter into a strategic place partnership (SPP), Homes England has announced.

Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield are all set to benefit from the drive to increase affordable housing under the tie-up.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said the partnership “offers us the chance to bring in more investment from both government and house builders, so we can build the homes we need. And that need is acute”.