Homes England to deliver 1,300 homes after snapping up barracks site from the Ministry of Defence

Homes England has acquired Ripon Barracks from the Ministry of Defence to pave the way for 1,300 new homes on the site that was scheduled for closure #UKhousing

The homes at the Ripon Barracks site will be surrounded by natural green spaces and complemented by a new primary school, community centre and retail area to create a new community.

It’s the first deal to be announced since the government committed to spending an extra £1.5bn on improving the state of housing for the UK’s armed forces and building more homes.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency has bought the land for an undisclosed sum from the MoD.

The development will be delivered in phases, with initial work beginning at the vacant Deverell Barracks site to provide the first 150 new homes.

The remaining areas – Claro Barracks, Laver Banks and the former engineering park – will be developed following the scheduled departure of the Royal Engineers to the nearby Marne Barracks in Catterick.

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said: “Unlocking underused public land like Ripon Barracks is exactly the kind of practical action people want to see, and a crucial part of tackling the housing crisis we face.”

The sale of Ripon Barracks is part of the MoD’s Defence Estate Optimisation portfolio, which includes investing in key military infrastructure and releasing sites the department no longer needs.

John Healey, defence secretary, said: “We are delivering on our promise to create a new, trailblazer approach to the use of public land and unlock homeownership for working families in North Yorkshire and beyond.”

Homes England will act as the master developer for Ripon Barracks and will coordinate delivery of the essential infrastructure needed before construction can begin.