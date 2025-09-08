Homes England to hire regional directors as part of new model

The new hires are likely to be based in five regions that will be bigger than the combined authority areas, though each will work with the mayors.

Pat Ritchie, interim chair of Homes England, told delegates at the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool that the regional directors will “have the clout to be able to influence and make decisions about investment on behalf of their region”.

“Those regional teams will have affordable housing people, they’ll have people who can work on land,” she said during a panel discussion on partnerships to rebuild sector capacity.

“They’ll have people who make decisions about investment. They’ll work closely with the [National Housing] bank.”