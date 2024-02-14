Homes England to lose most of £68.8m it is owed from Ilke Homes following collapse

The latest update from Ilke’s administrators, Alix Partners, revealed that Homes England will only get £4.3m back from the £68.8m it was owed by the Yorkshire-based firm.

The government agency had lent private equity-backed Ilke £60m in two loans in 2019 and 2021.

Modular specialist Ilke collapsed into administration in June with total debts of £319m, leaving around 1,000 staff redundant.

The administrators had previously revealed that Ilke also owed £249m to unsecured creditors.