Homes England to lose most of £68.8m it is owed from Ilke Homes following collapse

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Homes England is set to lose £64.5m from the demise of offsite house builder Ilke Homes.
The latest update from Ilke’s administrators, Alix Partners, revealed that Homes England will only get £4.3m back from the £68.8m it was owed by the Yorkshire-based firm.
The government agency had lent private equity-backed Ilke £60m in two loans in 2019 and 2021.
Modular specialist Ilke collapsed into administration in June with total debts of £319m, leaving around 1,000 staff redundant.
The administrators had previously revealed that Ilke also owed £249m to unsecured creditors.
Of this, £227m consisted of inter-company debts associated with losses suffered by investors, which included G15 landlord The Guinness Partnership, as well the firm’s former private equity backers TDR Capital, Sun Capital and Fortress Investment Group.
Ilke was the second major modular firm that Homes England had invested in that had failed.
The agency also lent House by Urban Splash £27m and took a £3m equity stake in the business before it fell into administration in May 2022. Homes England recovered the loan, but not the £3m.
Speaking to peers on the House of Lords Built Environment Committee in December, David Bridges, chief investment officer at Homes England, admitted he was not “fantastically pleased” by the losses on Ilke and House by Urban Splash.
However, he said the losses needed to be put in context as they were only a small proportion of the funds Homes England distributed to boost housebuilding.
In a report following an inquiry into the wider modular sector, the Built Environment Committee last month concluded that the government’s strategy was in “disarray” and “simply throwing money at the sector hasn’t worked”.
Lord Moylan, chair of the committee, told Inside Housing that the inquiry had thrown up “some really interesting insights” into the way public money is spent and how “things can proceed with apparently nobody really being in charge”.
The lord had questioned the government’s focus on modern methods of construction given a lack of “comprehensible objectives”.
He added: “What will success look like? I don’t think they really have an answer that you could measure, certainly not one you could put numbers to.”
Homes England declined to comment on the latest report from the administrators.
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