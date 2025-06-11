Homes England to receive share of £10bn cash boost for financial investments

Rachel Reeves told parliament earlier today that the cash was available because of changes in debt rules.

She said: “Last autumn, I enabled greater use of financial transactions to support investment in our infrastructure, alongside strict guardrails that ensure that money is spent wisely through our public financial institutions.

“And so, in line with that commitment, I’m providing an additional £10bn for financial investments, including to be delivered through Homes England, to crowd in private investments and unlock hundreds of thousands more homes, homes built by a Labour government, homes built for working people.”