Homes England to unlock ‘thousands of homes’ in new £250m joint venture with US firm

Homes England has agreed a new £250m joint venture with a US investment firm and a London-based developer to acquire sites for housing across the country #UKhousing

The funding will be used to acquire sites and carry out necessary infrastructure works to provide ready-to-develop sites to house builders.

The master-developer partnership with Oaktree Capital Management and Greycoat Real Estate will target sites with the potential to deliver more than 1,000 homes each.

Los Angeles-headquartered Oaktree, which was founded in 1995, operates globally and currently has $205bn in assets under management, according to its website.

Greycoat Real Estate has invested in and asset managed around £1.3bn worth of new projects since 2012, according to its website.

Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, said: “Joining Oaktree’s capital with Greycoat’s development experience, this partnership has the funding, ambition and expertise needed.

“It will help to unlock thousands of homes, offering ready-to-build sites to house builders, whilst ensuring a cohesive approach, creating brilliant places that people want to live in.”