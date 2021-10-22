Homes England vows to ‘improve diligence’ after connection between former chair and developer discovered

In its latest annual report, the government’s housing delivery agency addressed the links between former chair Lord Udny-Lister and developer Delancey, which were first reported earlier this year by The Sunday Times.

In the report, Homes England said that as a result of the incident it intends to review guidance for board members and conduct necessary training.

According to the report, Lord Udny-Lister, referred to as Sir Edward Lister at the time, made a declaration at a meeting of its investment committee in May 2019 that he had acted as a consultant for Delancey, but did not make it clear at the time that this arrangement was still ongoing.

Lord Udny-Lister also notified the committee about his involvement with a firm named Dream Ltd, however it was not made clear that this was in connection to Delancey Real Estate Management Ltd, Homes England added.

Delancey is a shareholder in two joint ventures in receipt of Homes England funding, the agreements for both of which were in place prior to Lord Udny-Lister joining the government agency.