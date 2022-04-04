Homes England’s gender pay gap falls to 7.9%

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Homes England’s gender pay gap has fallen significantly to 7.9%, however the organisation acknowledged that more work must be done to close the gap.
In its annual report on gender pay figures, the government’s housing delivery agency reported a median gender pay gap of 7.9% as of March 2021, compared to 15.3% a year previously.
The median is regarded widely as the best way to measure gender pay, as the mean can often be skewed by high-earning individuals, regardless of whether they identify as male or female.
Homes England’s mean gender pay gap for 2021 was 13.2%, compared to 16.9% in March 2020.
The report revealed a higher percentage of men working in executive director positions (71.4%) and director/assistant director positions (67.7%).
More women worked in analyst positions (62.8%), while head of team and specialist positions were broadly equal.
The figures do not include Homes England employees who declared their gender identity as something other than male or female, or who did not disclose their gender identity.
In its report, Homes England said it is taking a number of measures to reduce its gender pay gap, such as investing in personal development and reporting the pay gap figures on a quarterly basis to the board.
It said its recruitment strategy has increased the diversity of its applications, while the organisation has also joined Real Estate Balance, which is committed to improving gender diversity in the property sector.
A spokesperson for Homes England said the organisation is “pleased” that its pay gap continues to steadily reduce.
“We recognise that there is still work to do, and are focused on how we can further close the gap,” they added.
In a foreword to the report, Homes England’s chief executive Peter Denton said that this year the body will publish a revised People and Culture Strategy.
He said: “Key to improving the gender pay gap and diversity overall is to ensure a fair and equitable environment at Homes England in which everyone can bring their whole self to work. A focus on diversity in the recruitment and talent attraction strategy will continue to support the downward trend.”
This year Homes England will also begin reporting internally on its ethnicity pay gap, Mr Denton added.
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