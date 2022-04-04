Homes England’s gender pay gap falls to 7.9%

In its annual report on gender pay figures, the government’s housing delivery agency reported a median gender pay gap of 7.9% as of March 2021, compared to 15.3% a year previously.

The median is regarded widely as the best way to measure gender pay, as the mean can often be skewed by high-earning individuals, regardless of whether they identify as male or female.

Homes England’s mean gender pay gap for 2021 was 13.2%, compared to 16.9% in March 2020.

The report revealed a higher percentage of men working in executive director positions (71.4%) and director/assistant director positions (67.7%).

More women worked in analyst positions (62.8%), while head of team and specialist positions were broadly equal.