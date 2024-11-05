Homes England’s Peter Denton: Barratt master developer won’t get access to our sites

Homes England’s master developer with Barratt Redrow and Lloyds Bank will not get access to the agency’s existing sites, Peter Denton has said #UKhousing

The master developer will work with Tameside Council to build 2,150 new homes in the area, following the approval of outline planning permission in late 2023.

Mr Denton spoke to journalists at the Homes England Investment Symposium in London as the Made Partnership announced its first development, Godley Green Garden Village in Greater Manchester.

The chief executive of the government’s housing and regeneration agency told Inside Housing that the recently formed Made Partnership will “go out and buy sites” before bringing in small house builders to help with development.

Godley Green Garden Village will be the first site delivered by the Made Partnership (picture: Made Partnership)

Godley Green Garden Village will be the first site delivered by the Made Partnership (picture: Made Partnership)

Mr Denton said the partnership was about “getting Barratt back into large-scale master development activity”.

“We want Barratt to do things for the country rather than us do them,” he added.

One misunderstanding about the joint venture, he went on, was that “they don’t get access to our sites”.

“Made goes out and buys sites. And, secondly, it’s in our investment programme, so it’s open to all. We need to see the doubling of output by all house builders, not just the big guys,” he added.

The Made Partnership was announced in September as a joint venture between Homes England, Lloyds Bank and house builder Barratt Redrow. It will develop large brownfield sites and garden village-style communities of 1,000 to more than 10,000 homes.

Mr Denton said Made was “only an example of a much bigger theme, which is financial and operational leverage”.